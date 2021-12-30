COVID Third Wave Latest Update: As Mumbai and Delhi among other cities are witnessing a sharp rise in corona cases, a member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force on Thursday said the third wave has started in clusters of Delhi apart from Mumbai. Speaking to India Today, Dr Rahul Pandit said looking at the trend, it would be reasonable to say that the third wave has at least started in the clusters in Delhi and Mumbai.Also Read - RBI Extends Deadline For Periodic KYC Update Amid Omicron Scare. Know New Date And Other Details Here

Giving further details, he stated that the rate at which the cases are doubling indicates that these are the characteristics of Omicron. However, he added that the COVID Task Force is waiting for the genome sequencing reports of the last few days to understand the share of Omicron. At present, it looks like a combination of Delta and Omicron, he said.

Talking about imposing lockdown in Maharashtra, he said the call should be taken by the state government, keeping the health infrastructure in mind.

He stated that he will recommend as a doctor that people must follow the rules and not hesitate to get themselves tested if they feel the symptoms.

He also added that the lockdown in Maharashtra will be imposed only if the government sees if there is immense pressure on health infrastructure but till that time, there is no need — provided that people follow the rules and wear masks in public places.

Talking about the night curfew in Maharashtra, he said the 9 PM to 6 AM lockdown has a lot of symbolic importance and it sends a message to people to be more careful about the present situation.

The statement from the COVID Task Force member comes after Mumbai Wednesday recorded 2,510 new Covid-19 cases. The count of active sealed buildings in the city has now gone up to 45. The state government has already issued guidelines and imposed curbs ahead of New Year. On the other hand, the BMC has also banned all New Year parties and celebrations.