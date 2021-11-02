New Delhi: Even as the corona cases have gone down in the country, a new concern looms large across the country as people are celebrating festivals without following the COVID protocols. Many are seen vising the busy markets without face mark and without maintaining social distance. The experts have already predicted that the COVID third wave may hit India post Diwali celebrations.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Try These 4 Easy Almond Dishes This Festive Season

On the other side, the cases of the AY.4.2 variant, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, are rising in many states. However, the experts say that with the AY.4.2, there is little data available now to support such concerns.

It must be noted that the AY.4.2 belongs to the same family of mutations that define the B.1.617.2, or Delta, variant of the novel coronavirus that was first identified in India in October last year.

In Karnataka, the number of Delta AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus has increased to seven with three more people found to be infected with it in the city. Giving details, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said, “There are seven cases (of AY.4.2) in the state — three in Bengaluru and four in different parts of the state.”

He further said the Centre and the state will initiate certains measures to check the super-spreader variant of COVID-19, which has spread in some foreign countries.

As per reports, the AY.4.2 was first reported in the UK in July this year, but it is in recent days the cases associated with the subvariant have seen a rise.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the number of cases of the AY.4.2 variant seems to be rising across the world.

It must be noted that India witnessed a deadly second wave of Covid-19 in April and May this year, which saw record infections and fatalities. However, the COVID cases have since gone down significantly.

In the meantime, the Centre and states have reiterated the importance of wearing masks and distancing amid the festive season, as experts predict an increase in cases post-Diwali.

Ahead of the festive season, the Centre had asked states and union territories to ensure that “utmost precautions” are taken keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that PM Modi will virtually hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday at 12 noon. During the meeting, PM Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, & other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.