COVID Third Wave Latest Update: Amid rising cases of Omicron and coronavirus, the COVID third wave has affected children the most. During the first two waves, children were among the least affected groups. Significantly, the COVID third wave is considered to be driven by the Omicron variant.

Experts dealing with the matter believe that though Omicron remains the primary reason behind infection, other reasons like lowering the guard, complete state of unlocking, mass gatherings and lack of adherence to COVID guidelines have contributed to rising infections among people and more specifically children.

Speaking to News 18, Dr Rakesh Lodha, Head, Professor, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at AIIMS in New Delhi, said more children are getting affected by Covid because of Omicron, which remains a primary reason.

Giving details he further added that the surge of infections among children is not dramatic, and it is increasing in proportion to the number of cases.

It must be noted that the Omicron’s R-value has been at a record high at around 10 across the globe. And In India, the Centre on January 5 said that the R-value was 2.69. R-value greater than one means that the number of cases is growing rapidly.

Dr Lodha further added that the Omicron is clearly more contagious and against the values of R nought, which kind of gives an idea about how contagious it is, how easily it can spread.

Talking in detail on why kids are getting affected, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said there is a lot concern over severity of Covid among children. He added that there is also a lot of concern about the severity of illness in children in this current wave with some reports from hospitals in the US claiming that they are seeing an increased number of children being admitted.

The general public must note that the mild symptoms of Covid among children include fever, sore throat, rhinorrhea and cough. However, the moderate symptoms include fast breathing and Oxygen level between 90-94%. But the danger signs include breathing difficulties, blue ips or face, chest pain, inability to drink or keep down any liquids and not interacting when awake.