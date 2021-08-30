New Delhi: India may see a third Covid wave peaking between the months of October and November but with much lower intensity than the second wave until a more virulent mutant than the existing ones emerge by September as said by a scientist tasked with the mathematical modelling of the COVID cases on Monday.Also Read - Karnataka Prepares For COVID Third Wave, Will Implement Suggestions of Expert Committee, Says Health Minister Sudhakar

Manindra Agrawal, a scientist with IIT-Kanpur said that if no new virulent emerges, then the situation is unlikely to change. Currently, Agrawal is part of the three-member team of experts that have been tasked with predicting any surge in infections. He is working with the Sutra model which deals with the mathematical projection of the corona cases trajectory. Based on the predictions, Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines For Mumbaikars. Read Here

If the third wave peaks, the country may see only 1 lakh daily cases as against more than 4 lakh when the deadly second wave was at its peak in May. The second wave killed thousands and infected several lakh. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Could Hit Maharashtra After Festivals; Kerala on Alert as Daily Case Count Crosses 30,000-mark | Key Points

“Status Quo is when no new mutant comes and New Variant is when 50% more infectious mutant comes by September. As one can see, the only scenario with some semblance of third wave is New Variant one for epsilon = 1/33. In this scenario, new cases rise to ~1 lakh per day,” Agrawal tweeted.

Last month, the model suggested that the third wave could peak between October and November, and the daily cases could shoot between 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh every day if a more virulent mutant of SARS-CoV2 drives fresh infections. Meanwhile, no mutant that was more infectious than the Delta, which drove the infections during the third wave, emerged. Last week’s forecast was the same, but only the range of daily cases has been brought down to 1-1.5 lakh in the latest one. With the fresh data, the daily infections are further expected to drop in the range of a lakh.

Agrawal further said the fresh data comprising the vaccinations that have taken place in July and August, the serosurveys that gave insights about the anti-bodies were factored in while assuming the scenarios.

According to a study by the researchers of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the R or the Reproductive value of the coronavirus pandemic was 0.89. It is necessary that the R-value is under one that can help arrest the spread of infection. The Health Ministry said that vaccination has been the biggest weapon worldwide to combat coronavirus. According to the CoWIN dashboard, more than 63 crore doses have been administered in the country.

(With Inputs from PTI)