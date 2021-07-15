New Delhi: Joining a bandwagon of researchers, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday said that the third wave of Covid is likely to hit India at end of August and it will not be as intense as the second wave. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said reducing the severity of the surge is directly linked to preventing super spreader events. Prior to ICMR, the Indian Medical Association earlier this week had said the third wave is definitely coming to hit India.Also Read - School Reopening News: Classes in Delhi Will Not Resume Now Due to COVID 3rd Wave Threat, Confirms Kejriwal

The IMA had said with the global evidence available and the history of any pandemics, the third wave is inevitable and imminent as in many parts of the country both the government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols.

On Wednesday, the Central government had said that the people are taking the predictions about the third wave as seriously as "weather predictions".

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world is in the “early stages” of the third wave of Covid-19, driven by the Delta variant of the virus. “We expect it to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide if it isn’t already,” the WHO chief said.

On July 13, NITI Aayog (health) member Dr VK Paul said that the signs of the third wave of Covid-19 infections are already being seen in parts of the world as nearly 3.9 lakh new confirmed cases are being reported from across the globe each day.

Giving further details, Dr Paul said that nearly nine lakh new cases of infection were being reported globally during the second wave earlier this year.