New Delhi: Days after saying that third wave can hit India in six to eight weeks if COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said the third wave is likely to strike the country in September-October as several states have lifted restrictions and people have started travelling from place to place.

Speaking to News18, Dr Guelria said Covid-appropriate behaviour is not being followed as it should have been and a lot of opening up and travelling is happening across the country. He said by September, the country may see a surge in coronavirus cases.

Talking about third-wave impacting the children, he said the kids are still susceptible because they don't have vaccination as yet and hence, whenever there is a surge in the number of cases, children will get impacted more than adults.

Earlier, Dr Guleria had talked about the COVID third wave and said it depends on how people behave. “ If we are careful and we have a good vaccination coverage, then the third wave may not come, or it will be very little,” Dr Guleria had told ANI.

He had also said that the third wave can be mitigated by following Covid-appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distancing, using masks, and taking vaccines.

Speaking about reopening of schools for children at this time, he said that the country can look at a graded way of opening schools only in those areas where the positivity rate is low.

He said in an area where the positivity rate is less than 5 per cent and there are very few cases, the schools can be reopened there in close surveillance to see if there is any increase in the number of cases.

Suggesting strategies on reopening of schools, Dr Guleria said there can be alternate days in which one half of schools come on one day and the remaining half comes on another day to avoid crowding, and each area will have to be innovative.

However, he added that social distancing among students is going to be difficult, but face mask must be made compulsory after the schools are reopened.