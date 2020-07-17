New Delhi: As India’s COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths, an Indian study on COVID vulnerability, published in Lancet, predicts a new trend. Not New Delhi, Mumbai or Kerala, Tamil Nadu — the initial hotspots of COVID-19 — Bihar and Madhya Pradesh will be the most vulnerable states, the study says. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay News: Shoot Resumes Today, Parth Samthaan to Join in August

Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh are the top five states in the vulnerability ranking followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, and Gujarat. Also Read - Pakistan Spinner Kashif Bhatti Joins Squad After Testing COVID-19 Negative

Sikkim, on the other hand, is the least vulnerable state. Also Read - Goa Lockdown News: Section 144, Night Curfew Imposed in Goa Till August 10 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The study has published lists of most vulnerable and least vulnerable districts across the country

20 Most Vulnerable Districts in India

1. Satna (Madya Pradesh)

2. Khagaria (Bihar)

3. Karauli (Rajasthan)

4. Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)

5. Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh)

6. Munger (Bihar)

7. Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh)

8. Bara Banki (Uttar Pradesh)

9. Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh)

10. Sagar (Madhya Pradesh)

11. Deoghar (Jharkhand)

12. Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh)

13. Saharsa (Bihar)

14. Vaishali (Bihar)

15. Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh)

16. Sheohar (Bihar)

17. Saran (Bihar)

18. Samastipur (Bihar)

19. Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh)

20. Darbhanga (Bihar)

“With no vaccine or effective treatment available, some form of the epidemic will continue to affect life across the world, including having a severe impact on the economy,” the study said.

20 Least Vulnerable Districts in India

1. South Sikkim

2. North Sikkim

3. West Sikkim

4. Jorhat (Assam)

5. Kangra (Himachal Pradesh)

6. Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand)

7. Dibang Valley (Arunachal)

8. Lower Subansiri (Arunachal)

9. Lahul and Spiti (Himachal)

10. Shimla (Himachal)

11. West Siang (Arunachal)

12. Upper Siang (Arunachal)

13. Mandi (Himachal)

14. Golaghat (Assam)

15. Nalbari (Assam)

16. Chamba (Himachal)

17. Baramula (J&K)

18. East Siang (Arunachal)

19. Panchkula (Haryana)

20. Kurung Kumey (Arunachal)

With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths, India has crossed the 10 Lakh-Mark. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 3,31,146 active COVID-19 cases, which is around a third of the country’s infection tally. It credited targeted measures for the steady decline in the active caseload.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for 48 per cent of the country’s total active caseload, the health ministry said. Ten states including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reported 84.62 per cent of the total active caseload. India’s first COVID-19 case was detected on January 30 in Kerala.