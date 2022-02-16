New Delhi: As the covid cases ebb in several parts of the country, the central government on Wednesday asked states to review and alter the additional Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed to contain the certain spike in the Covid cases. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today wrote to all States/UTs, asking them to review and amend or end additional COVID19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country showed a sustained declining trend.Also Read - Has COVID Third Wave Ended in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metro Cities? Top Scientist Explains

"States/UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also the five-fold strategy of- Test- Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence to Covid appropriate behavior," the Union Health Secretary wrote in the letter.

Important Takeaways from the letter;

With the changing epidemiology of COVID -19 pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines aimed at minimizing the transmission and circulation of virus have been reviewed and updated. Union Ministry of Health has accordingly revised its ‘guidelines for international arrivals on 10% February 2022, In earlier months in view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain States had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. While effectively managing, public health challenge of Covid-19, itis equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at State level points of entries. Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward tend, it will be useful if States/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the State/UT ‘The States/UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of eases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also follow the broad five-fold strategy of Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence to Covid appropriate behavior”

India logged 30,615 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for ten consecutive days The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent, the health ministry said.