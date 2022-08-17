New Delhi: Owing to the spike in the covid cases, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday directed airlines to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and proper sensitization of the passengers through various platforms. “In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger,” DGCA said.Also Read - Ikea Shoppers in China Panic & Escape As Security Tries to Lock Down Store Due to COVID Risk | Watch

India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union health ministry data. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Completes Trials for India's First Intranasal Covid Vaccine, Calls It Safe and Immunogenic

The death toll climbed to 5,27,134 with 36 new fatalities, including six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent, the ministry said. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Delhi Reports 1,227 Fresh Covid Infections, Active Cases Stand at 7,519

Near 100 Per Cent Rise in Delhi’s Covid Hospitalisations in 14 Days

Delhi has recorded a nearly two-fold rise in hospitalisations in a fortnight. The national capital has witnessed a significant increase in Covid fatalities. The admissions of patients to hospitals’ ICUs have doubled since August 1.

According to the data shared by the Delhi State Health department, the city has seen an upward trajectory for hospitalisations since August 1. From 307 Covid patients in the hospital, the figures have surged to 588 while 205 remain on oxygen support and 22 on ventilator support. ICU admissions have doubled from 98 on August 1 to 202 as of August 16.