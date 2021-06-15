New Delhi: In a big relief for everyone across the nation, online registration for vaccination and prior booking for an appointment is no longer mandatory for vaccination services, confirmed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. Responding to a series of questions regarding vaccination mechanism, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that from now on anyone over the age of 18 can directly go to their nearest vaccination center to get registered on the CoWIN digital platform and get the dose. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Unlock: State Plans To Further Ease Covid Curbs. Here’s What Likely To Open From June 17

The ministry further added that those people requiring assisted registration can also call the 1075 Help Line, which is now operational. Facilitators, such as ASHAs, can also mobillize beneficiaries for on-site registration and vaccination directly at the nearest vaccination centers in rural areas, added the ministry in a statement.

"That, all the above modes, specifically operationalised for rural areas, are functional and enabling equitable access to vaccination in rural areas, is evident from the fact that, as of 13.06.2021, out of the 28.36 crore beneficiaries registered on Co-WIN, 16.45 crore (58%) beneficiaries have been registered in the on-site mode," said the statement.

It further said that out of the total 24.84 crore vaccine doses recorded on Co-WIN as on 13th June, 19.84 crore doses or nearly 80 per cent of all vaccine doses had been administered through walk-in vaccination.