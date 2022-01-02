New Delhi: The COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years is all set to begin from Monday. The registrations for the vaccination began on Saturday (January 1) on the Co-WIN portal. The children would only be eligible to take the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin jab. As per the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry, “all those whose birth year is 2007 or before” will be eligible for vaccination under this category.Also Read - Omicron: UAE Bans Travel for Unvaccinated Citizens, Mandates Booster Dose For Vaccinated

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday (January 3) while administration of precautionary third dose for elders in vulnerable categories will commence from January 10.

The Union health ministry on Sunday said all states and union territories have been notified to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines for the 15-18 age group. "Stressing on the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines, states/UTs have been advised to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for vaccination of 15-18 years old identification of dedicated session sites for their vaccination," the Union health ministry said.

Union Ministry Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews public health preparedness for COVID19 and vaccination progress with States/UTs. "We've to put up a strong fight against COVID earlier & this learning must be used to re-focus on efforts against Omicron variant," he says. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/jR5hFir3cn — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

Check steps for registration on CoWIN portal