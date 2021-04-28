New Delhi: Amid the massive surge in cases during the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the government on Wednesday initiated the registration for COVID-19 vaccine for all adults in the country, who will start getting vaccinated starting May 1. However, as soon as the registrations began at 4PM today via the government’s Co-WIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app, and a large number of Indians scrambled towards these platforms to register themselves and their family members for the COVID-19 vaccine, they stopped working. Also Read - Covid-19: IRDAI Asks Hospitals To Not Discriminate Between Cash, Cashless Insurance Policies

Owing to the sudden massive traffic, people were met with server issues and the Co-WIN website remained unresponsive after several minutes of the registration going live. According to several users online, the Co-WIN website had been unresponsive even before the clock struck 4PM. At the same time, many users are reporting an OTP issue with the Aarogya Setu app as well. On Aarogya Setu, a message appears saying, "There is some error logging you in" when users enter the OTP they received for logging in to the Co-WIN platform on the Aarogya Setu app. For some, the Co-WIN website did not open or showed a server error, whereas some reported a 504 gateway timeout. While the exact issue is not known yet, it is being speculated that the massive footfall on the website is what led to the outage.

Here's how to register on the Co-WIN app for vaccination

India on Tuesday reported over 3.6 lakh new cases, with the daily death toll crossing the 3,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday. The death toll in India has now crossed the 2 lakh mark, and it is more important than ever to vaccinate all citizens as soon as possible. All adults in the country are eligible for getting a vaccine starting May 1 and the registrations are being done on the Co-WIN platform. Citizens can register up to four people with one account.