New Delhi: As India gears up to inoculate those in the age group of 15 to 18 years against COVID-19 from Monday, the CoWIN platform recorded over six lakh registrations for the young population till Sunday evening. As many as 6,79,064 teenagers between the age group of 15 to 18 were registered on the CoWIN portal for their Covid-19 vaccination until 9 pm on Sunday, data on the app showed.Also Read - Covid Vaccination For Teenagers From Tomorrow: List of Sites in Gurgaon For 15-18 Age Group

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines. Also Read - COVID Vaccination for 15-17 Age Group: Step-By-Step Guide for CoWIN Registration, Check Eligibility, More

Mandaviya, who interacted with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and Union Territories on Sunday through a video link, stressed the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines. He advised them to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members and the identification of dedicated session sites for this category of beneficiaries. Also Read - Data From Phase 2, 3 Trials Shows Covaxin Safe For Children: Bharat Biotech

Covid Vaccination For Teens: Top points to know

According to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on December 27, the vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries opened on Saturday. According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries in this age group can get themselves registered onsite.

(With agency inputs)