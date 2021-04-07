New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday responded to the growing demands that the age limit for COVID-19 vaccination be relaxed in view of the spike in cases, saying the aim is to protect those who are most vulnerable, and not to “administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it”. The Indian Medical Association(IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that vaccination be allowed for all people above the age of 18 years. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Monday also requested Modi to relax the age limit for the vaccination. Karnataka, Punjab and Rajasthan had also made similar suggestions in the recent weeks. Also Read - Delhi's One-third COVID-19 Vaccination Centres to Function 24 Hrs From Tomorrow; Kejriwal Writes to PM to Ramp Up Drive

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said the pandemic situation in the country has worsened with a sharp rise in cases, and a large part of the population is still susceptible to the virus. “The intensity of the pandemic has increased and it is spreading faster than last time. In some states, it (the condition) is worse than others but the upswing (in cases) can be observed across the country,” he said. “People’s participation is vital to control the second wave. The next four weeks are going to very critical. The entire country has to come together and make efforts to fight the pandemic,” he added. Also Read - PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting to Review Coronavirus Situation as Cases Surge Alarmingly

The tools to fight the pandemic remain the same. COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment measures, testing have to be implemented more efficiently, medical infrastructure has to be ramped up and vaccination drive intensified, he underlined. COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, staying away from crowds have to be followed in a campaign mode, Paul reminded people. He said the number of coronavirus cases is increasing and along with that mortality is also on the rise. “Still, in terms of the population size and in terms of deaths per million we are doing well and the pandemic is in control.” Also Read - IPL 2021: BCCI Keen on Hosting Scheduled IPL Matches in Mumbai Despite Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Axar Patel, 10 Ground Staff Members Test Positive

The Centre has been repeatedly stating that reduced testing, tracking and tracing as well as non-adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour and large congregations have been the major reasons behind the spike in cases. Detailing the COVID-19 situation in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Chhattisgarh’s Durg is among top 10 districts with high active COVID cases while seven are in Maharashtra, one in Karnataka. Delhi, counted as one district, is also in the list, he said.

The Union Health Ministry said more than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours on April 5, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926. “This is the highest single day vaccination coverage in the country so far,” the ministry said.

“Our situation in this context is pretty good. If we look that which country ramped up at what pace, we will see that India has done the fastest ramp up,” Bhushan said. “The basic aim is to reduce death through vaccination. The other aim is to protect your healthcare system. If healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, paramedics and others fall sick, who will work in hospitals? So the aim, for any country, is to protect those who are the most vulnerable. The aim is never to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it,” Bhushan said.

Paul said the narrative has to be seen in a scientific way. So far, nobody doing vaccine research has shown that if given on this scale, it leads to herd immunity, he said, adding that it is not yet scientifically proven. He said that priority groups have been decided on the basis of who are vulnerable to mortality. “Because history will only remember how many deaths have taken place. Globally, vaccine is finite,” Dr Paul underlined.

(With inputs from PTI)