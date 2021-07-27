New Delhi: In BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today, Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya said that govt would likely start vaccinating children next month for COVID-19. He also said that India is soon going to be largest vaccine producing country as more companies will get production licenceAlso Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: BIG Update For Beneficiaries Awaiting 9th Installment

