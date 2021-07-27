COVID Vaccination For Children Likely to Begin from August: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
New Delhi: In BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today, Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya said that govt would likely start vaccinating children next month for COVID-19. He also said that India is soon
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
|
Published Date: July 27, 2021 2:56 PM IST
Updated Date: July 27, 2021 2:56 PM IST