Gurgaon: As India gears up to vaccinate its adolescent population, aged 15 to 18 years, from Monday, the Gurgaon district administration has earmarked 77 vaccination centres at government institutions and schools for inoculating them. Besides, 10 private vaccination centres are also designated for the 15-18 age group in Gurgaon.

These vaccination centres will function from 10 am till 5 pm. Also, 46 government centres and eight private sites are designated for vaccination in the adult (18+) category in the district.

List of Covid vaccination sites for 15-18 year-olds in Gurgaon here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a week ago that vaccinations will begin for those between 15 and 18 years from January 3. As many as 6,79,064 teenagers between the age group of 15 to 18 were registered on the CoWIN portal for their Covid-19 vaccination until 9 pm on Sunday, data on the app showed.

The Haryana government had on Saturday imposed new restrictions in Gurgaon, besides other districts, in view of rising cases and Omicron concerns, closing down cinema halls and sports complexes, and advising 50 per cent staff attendance in both government and private offices.