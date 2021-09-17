New Delhi: The Central government is planning to roll out Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoVD, by the end of October, reported News18. The delivery of one crore doses of the DNA vaccine that can also be administered to adolescents between 12 and 17 years, is expected, the report said. “We are waiting for guidelines from the panel of experts on vaccination for kids and adolescents. Once they release the guidelines, we can open up vaccination drive for youngsters as well,” a senior government official was quoted as saying by News18.Also Read - New Zealand Launches Three Mobile Vaccine Buses to Boost Vaccination Drive

According to the official, the supply of vaccines has increased phenomenally and in the coming months, it is going to improve further. The current government data shows that around 26 states hold more than seven crore doses of vaccine. The plan is to not only ramp up the doses of available vaccines, but in the coming months the government is likely to roll out several new vaccines in India.

Covishield production to go up further

"Production of Covishield is expected to go up further. At present, it is 19 crore and is likely to go up to 20 crore next month. In the coming months, India may also add more vaccines in its bouquet, including products from Biological E, Sputnik Light, Novavax and others," the official added.

Covaxin’s WHO approval likely soon

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is reportedly in the last stage of discussions with the World Health Organisation for the international approval of Covaxin. "The meeting with WHO was planned for this week or sometime very soon. We are expecting approval in the next few days," the official further added

Covid vaccination crosses 1 crore again

Covid-19 vaccination on Friday crossed one crore by the afternoon – for the fourth time in less than a month. The numbers encourage the government to vaccinate the majority of the population by the end of this year, as announced earlier.