New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has come out with a new guideline for people taking the COVID-19 vaccine including a precautionary dose. As per the new directive issued by the National Health Mission (NHM) individuals should defer taking coronavirus if they have tested COVID-19 positive.

It said that Covid-19 vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said the suggestion is based on scientific evidence and the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

“Please note that: -In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including Precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery,” he said.

“I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to take note,” Sheel said in the letter.

The Additional Secretary & Mission Director NHM writes a letter to states and UT's that if a beneficiary tests positive then all vaccination including precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery. pic.twitter.com/bQvW9scGpn — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

COVID-19 vaccination of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years started from January 3, and the administration of precaution dose for Health Care Workers (HCWS), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities has started from January 10.

The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose is based on the completion of nine months, ie, 39 weeks from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said that coronavirus vaccine boosters should now be offered to people, starting with the most vulnerable, in a move away from its previous insistence that boosters were unnecessary for healthy adults and an acknowledgment that the vaccine supply is improving globally.

At a press briefing on Friday, the UN health agency said it was now recommending booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, beginning in the highest-priority groups, about four to six months after receiving the first two doses, in line with guidance from dozens of countries that embarked upon booster programs months ago.