Studies among healthcare workers have shown that following Covid-19 vaccination, the chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80 per cent even after contracting the infection and oxygen requirement comes down to 8 per cent, the government said on Friday. The risk of ICU admission is only 6% in vaccinated persons, it said.

Almost 85 per cent decline has been noted in daily new cases since the highest reported peak on May 7, it said. About 78.6 per cent decline has been recorded in total active COVID-19 cases since the peak reported on May 10, it added.

A sharp decline of 81 per cent has been noted in weekly case positivity rate. It was the highest at 21.6 per cent between April 30-May 6, the government said. There are 513 districts with COVID-19 positivity rate less than 5 per cent, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)