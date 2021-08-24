New Delhi: The coronavirus vaccines for healthy children will be available in the country by the first quarters of 2022, this was informed by head of the government’s Covid vaccine advisory panel Dr NK Arora. He said this is the plan of the Central government on vaccines for healthy children.Also Read - Man Gets QR Code of Covid Vaccination Certificate Tattooed on His Arm, Uses It At McDonald's | Watch

Speaking to India Today, Dr NK Arora said the children with co-morbidities are more likely to develop severe diseases and hence they will be prioritized.

The statement from the Central COVID panel chief comes as India has last week given emergency use authorisation to one vaccine for kids above the age of 12 and this vaccine will be rolled out by October.

“As for Covaxin, it is being tested on children above the age of 2. The actual rollout will happen by end of October,” Arora added.

Saying that India has 12 crore children between the ages of 12 and 17, of which 1% are co-morbid, Arora added that as for children above the age of 2, the number is 44 crores.

He also added that the list of children and the kind of comorbidities that would be drawn up is expected to get finalised soon.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Arora said that the country is likely to get 80 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses for adults between September and December this year.

The government aims to administer one crore doses per day, and its expected vaccine availability between August and December is about 135 crore doses.

“As the production is ramped up and availability is increased, we are expecting to deliver 20 crore monthly doses in September, 25 crores in October, and 35 crore each in November and December,” Arora added.

Noting that vaccine acceptance in India is among the highest in the world, Arora said that India has “invested more than Rs 2,000 crore in vaccine production in the past one-and-a-half years, and we are the largest vaccine producers in the world”.

It must be noted that India currently has four vaccines approved for use: Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Sputnik and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D. ZyCoV-D, the world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid, is the second home-grown shot after Covaxin.