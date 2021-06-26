New Delhi: To intensify its vaccine drive in the country further, another Covid vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson will likely be available in India by July this year, media reports suggested on Saturday. According to reports, the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) is in the process of privately procuring the vaccine directly from the US-based manufacturer. However, the vaccines will be limited to a few thousand doses initially and the price will be $25 per shot in India. Also Read - This Salon Owner in Bihar's Darbhanga is Offering Free Haircut to Vaccinated People

As per media reports, Johnson & Johnson has already started talks with the Central government to authenticate its manufacturing process and specifications in the country. In April this year, the US pharmaceutical major had approached the Centre with the objective of starting a clinical bridging study in India.

According to new rules, it is not mandatory now for a vaccine approved by the US drug regulator to conduct bridging trials in India. This COVID vaccine is expected to be cleared for use in India in the coming months. As per updates, this particular vaccine does not need to be stored frozen and is also suitable for use in a country like India.

Earlier, the WHO said that the efficacy of the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson was 66.3 per cent for mild to moderate Covid-19 and 76.3 per cent for severe to critical infection.