New Delhi: A day after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got approval for uses in in children between 2 and 18 years, the media reports on Wednesday claimed that the Covid vaccination drive for children is likely to begin by the second half of November. As per a report by News18.com, the vaccine drive will first be given to children suffering from chronic or severe health conditions. The report also stated that the priority list of diseases will take up to three weeks to get ready.Also Read - Covaxin Gets Emergency Use Approval For Kids Aged 2-18 Years: How It Will be Given, EXPLAINED

However, the reports claimed that the recommendation of the vaccines for kids is under review by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and once approved, the process of rollout will begin next month. Also Read - What Are The 4 Conditions For DCGI's Approval of Covaxin in Children Above 2 | Explained

“Once the DCGI approves the vaccine, the members of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will take over and read the interim data submitted by the company for approval. They may seek additional inputs from Bharat Biotech,” a senior government official told News 18. Also Read - WHO Experts on Covid-19 Vaccines To Meet Next Week To Take Final Decision on Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

He said based on the efficacy and safety data, the NTAGI will complete the priority list for vaccination among children. He also added that the finalisation of the list could take up to three weeks and the list will be the backbone of the drive and will help create concrete plans.

The government official who is also a member of NTAGI, said that it needs to be understood how many doses Bharat Biotech can provide for the immediate rollout, and for the next three months.

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it is awaiting further regulatory approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to launch the product.

On Tuesday, the expert panel of India’s Central Drug Authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions.

“This represents one of the first approvals worldwide for COVID-19 vaccines for the 2-18 age group. Bharat Biotech sincerely thanks the DCGI, Subject Experts Committee, and CDSCO for their expedited review process. We now await further regulatory approvals from the CDSCO prior to product launch and market availability of Covaxin for children,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech also added that it has submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to CDSCO. The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and SEC and have provided their positive recommendations, the vaccine maker said. The recommendations have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.