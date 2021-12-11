New Delhi: The COVID vaccine drive in the country is likely to be affected as the needles and syringes manufacturing factories in Haryana’s Faridabad have been asked to shut operations under the anti-pollution drive in the Delhi-NCR region. Speaking about the latest move from the authorities, the experts said that the shutdown of needles and syringes manufacturing factories will create disruption in the supply chain which will impact the healthcare delivery across the country.Also Read - Two Bangladesh Women Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Giving details, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd (HMD) Managing Director Rajiv Nath said that the shutdown of manufacturing factories will create disruption in the the COVID-19 vaccination programme, resulting in major shortage and other related issues.

It must be noted that the company, which has been asked to shut down operations, claims to contribute over 66 per cent of syringe supplies in the country for curative healthcare and immunization.

He said that at this location, the HMD daily produces 1.5 crore needles and 80 lakh syringes and this flow has come to a halt now. He said the company cannot supply needles beyond two days buffer stock from Monday.

He further added that most of HMD’s plants run on environmentally friendly piped natural gas (PNG). “We have captive PNG-based power generation. We do have standby Diesel Gensets but they are hardly used since we have PNG that’s far cheaper and pollution-free. We are not a polluting industry and one of our plants just got the Gold Certification for Green Building for meeting sustainability standards,” he said.

Rajiv Nath in a letter urged PM Modi that syringes manufacturing facilities should be allowed to run under National Disaster Management Act to avoid national healthcare crisis in curative healthcare as well for much needed COVID-19 vaccination programme.

In another letter to Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Member Secretary of Commission for Air Quality Management, NCR, Nath urged that the firm is manufacturing COVID-19 critical medical devices, that is, syringes for COVID-19 vaccination and are running their operations with PNG of 4.3 megawatts since 2011.

