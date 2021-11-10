New Delhi: Hong Kong and Vietnam are the latest to approve India-made coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine Covaxin for emergency use. The vaccine made by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has already received a nod from the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of now, 96 nations, including Canada, the United States of America, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, and Switzerland have recognised Covaxin and Covishield and both of these COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency use listing (EUL) from the WHO.

Covaxin is the ninth vaccine to be approved in Vietnam, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday. The Vietnam government had said in July that it was seeking to secure 15 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, has approved 14 vaccines, including Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is now on the list of COVID19 vaccines recognized by Hong Kong (Source: Hong Kong govt) pic.twitter.com/jDDuRZducj — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was added to the UK’s approved list last month. Beginning November 22, Indian travellers who have been fully vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be able to travel to the UK without having to undergo mandatory self-isolation

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech’s partner in the US and Canada has submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of Covaxin for paediatric use.

The submission is based on results of a Phase 2/3 paediatric clinical trial conducted by Bharat Biotech in India with 526 children 2-18 years of age.