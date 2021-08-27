New Delhi: India on Friday crossed the milestone of administering more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a single day. With this, India became the first country in the world to administer over 10 million doses of the Covid vaccine in a single day. Reacting to the development PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success.”Also Read - Navodaya Vidyalayas to Reopen For Classes 9 to 12 From August 31 | Detail Guidelines Here

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took to Twitter to thank healthworkers and the PM. Also Read - Ganeshotsav 2021: Maharashtra Braces For Another Muted Celebration After BMC Gives Nod To Only 16% Pandals

Also Read - Coronavirus Created In God’s Computer, Nature Decided Who Would Get Infected, Claims Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary

In August, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have registered maximum vaccinations. While Uttar Pradesh has recorded almost 2.15 crore doses this month so far, Madhya Pradesh has administered 1.3 crore doses this month while Maharashtra has given nearly 1.1 crore doses in August till now.

Both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have run special campaigns for vaccination on two days apiece this month, leading to high dose numbers.

India’s total vaccination coverage has surpassed the 62 crore mark. Cumulatively, 23,72,15,353 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 2,45,60,807 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

As of day-224 of the vaccination drive, a total of 60,07,654 vaccine doses were given. As many as 46,88,114 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 23,36,159 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm, as per a Mint report.