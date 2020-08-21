New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan asserted that India’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus could be available by end of this year, i.e 2020. The minister made the remarks while talking to a leading daily about the current COVID-19 situation in India. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: State Observes Fourth Day of Complete Shutdown For August

Notably, the country's tally of coronavirus crossed the 29 lakh mark after a record spike of 68,898 in the last 24 hours. The death toll inched closer to 55,000 –54,849 to be specific after 983 people succumbed to the infection in a day.

Speaking to a leading daily, Vardhan touched upon the progress stage of various vaccine candidates, saying that some of them could be available in the first quarter of 2021.

“The efficacy of the India-made vaccines would be known by the end of the year, upon completion of trials, “, said the health minister, adding that the Oxford’s vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) was already being processed on a parallel end to reduce the time required to market it.

Furthermore, he claimed that the other two candidates from Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila would need at least an additional month for production and phased introduction in the market. He also exuded confidence that if trials succeed, the vaccines could be ‘ready to use’ by the first quarter of 2021.