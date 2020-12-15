New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the coronavirus crisis is now ‘on its way out’ and ‘soon’ vaccines would be available in India too. However, the minister cautioned people against letting the guard down before antibodies are created and a second dose of the vaccine administered. Also Read - Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Assam From New Year; Govt to Issue SOPs Soon
"The pandemic has caused major upsets in countries across the globe. But, India has been able to handle the crisis well under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi", said Javadekar, while speaking at the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival.
Meanwhile, the Centre yesterday issued detailed guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. As per the 'COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines', all measures should be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight, the document stated.
Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination.
States have been asked to implement an integrated 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication and social mobilisation strategy to address the challenges surrounding vaccine rollout progress and benefits. The Centre has stated that the country stands on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine administration, even as certain challenges need to be countered well in time.
The guidelines said that the vaccination team will consist of five members and each session should be planned for 100 beneficiaries per day. If the session site has adequate logistics and space available for waiting room and observation room along with arrangement for crowd management, one more vaccinator officer can be added to create a session for 200 beneficiaries, the guidelines stated.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.
Under phase one of the vaccination, it is planned to vaccinate nearly 30 crore population. The priority group of above 50 years may be further subdivided into those above 60 years of age and those between 50 to 60 years of age for purposes of phasing of rollout based on the pandemic situation and vaccine availability.
‘The latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and legislative assembly election will be used to identify the population aged 50 years or more,’ the guidelines stated.
Twelve photo-identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhar card, driving license, passport and pension document, will be required for self-registration on the Co-WIN website, it added.
