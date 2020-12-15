New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the coronavirus crisis is now ‘on its way out’ and ‘soon’ vaccines would be available in India too. However, the minister cautioned people against letting the guard down before antibodies are created and a second dose of the vaccine administered. Also Read - Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Assam From New Year; Govt to Issue SOPs Soon

"The pandemic has caused major upsets in countries across the globe. But, India has been able to handle the crisis well under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi", said Javadekar, while speaking at the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the Centre yesterday issued detailed guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. As per the 'COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines', all measures should be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight, the document stated.

Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination.

States have been asked to implement an integrated 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication and social mobilisation strategy to address the challenges surrounding vaccine rollout progress and benefits. The Centre has stated that the country stands on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine administration, even as certain challenges need to be countered well in time.