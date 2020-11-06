Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: At a time when Britain’s AstraZeneca said that its deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine is running late, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said the vaccine could be available in Indian market latest by January provided approvals from regulatory bodies are in place on time. Also Read - Oxford Vaccine Could be Ready as Early as December, Says Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

The development from AstraZeneca comes weeks after it signed multiple deals to supply more than 3 billion doses of vaccine to countries across the world.

Notably, the SII has joined hands with AstraZeneca for the production of the coronavirus vaccine, named 'Covishield', developed by Oxford University. However, this vaccine is at the moment under phase 2-3 clinical trial in the country.

In an interview with Mint, SII CEO Poonawalla said the vaccine is expected to be available in India by January 2021 if all the approvals are in place.

As per latest updates, nearly 45 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in human trials across the world, with Pfizer Inc saying it could register in late November for US authorisation.

On the other hand, the AstraZeneca said that it was holding back deliveries of its vaccine while it awaits the data from late-stage clinical trials in order to maximise the shelf-life of supplies across the world.

Earlier, the SII had said that it will accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines for India and low-and middle income countries.

This brings the total number of vaccine doses to be covered by the partnership between SII, Gavi, and the Gates Foundation to an aggregate of up to 200 million doses, following the initial agreement for up to 100 million doses announced in August.

Taking about the safety concerns foe ‘Covishield’, Poonawalla said there are no safety concerns so far.

At present, Bharat Biotech in India is developing Covaxin with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).