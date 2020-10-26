New Delhi: Days after the BJP stoked a controversy with the announcement of free COVID vaccine for poll-bound Bihar, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said that that all people of the country will be given free coronavirus vaccine. Also Read - Israel to start human trials of COVID vaccine on Nov 1

Notably, the BJP has included the promise of providing the COVID vaccine (once it has been cleared by the ICMR) free of cost in its manifesto issued for the Bihar assembly elections. Also Read - Spain Declares Nationwide State of Emergency to Curb Second Wave of Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Sarangi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all people will be provided free of cost vaccines. “An estimated Rs 500 odd will be spent on vaccination of each person”, he stated. Also Read - Pandemic Casts Shadow over Dussehra Festivities in India, Covid Effigies Become New Addition | See Visuals

Earlier, the governments of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Puduchchery have already announced free of cost COVID vaccines for the people of their states. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, has demanded free vaccine for all citizens across the country.

“The entire country must get a free vaccine. It is the right of every citizen in the country,” Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event in which he inaugurated two flyovers.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had said that those who do not vote for the BJP must also get free vaccine.