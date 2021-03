New Delhi: The government at the Centre on Tuesday announced that from April 1, vaccine against COVID-19 will be made open for everybody above 45 years of age. Addressing the media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated.” Also Read - Michael Vaughan Surprised at Team India Selection For Not Picking Suryakumar Yadav in Playing XI For 1st ODI