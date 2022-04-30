New Delhi: The government has not reduced the time gap between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and the precaution dose from the current nine months to six months, official sources said on Saturday. This comes after reports emerged that the government may soon reduce the gap between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from nine months to six months.Also Read - Delhi Continue To See Spike In COVID Cases With 1,607 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours; Positivity Rate At 5.28%

“The government of India has not reduced the time gap for ‘precaution dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine from nine months to six months,” official sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - No Decision on COVID Vaccination For Kids Aged 5-12 Years Yet: Sources

Studies at ICMR and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody level wanes after about six months from the primary vaccination with both doses and giving a booster increases the immune response, news agency PTI reported. Also Read - Quoted Out Of Context: MEA Denies Reports Of Asking Bharat Biotech To Address WHO's Covaxin Suspension

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose. “Taking into account the scientific evidence and findings of the studies done here and internationally, the gap between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and the precaution dose will most likely be reduced from the current nine months to six months soon. A final decision will be taken based on the recommendations by the NTAGI which met on Friday,” a source in the know of the developments told PTI.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. The government removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose in March.

According to health ministry data, 5,17,547 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far. Besides, 47,36,567 healthcare workers, 7447184 frontline workers and 14545595 individuals aged 60 and above have taken the precaution shot. India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.