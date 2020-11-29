New Delhi: All eyes are set on pharmaceutical companies to answer questions about a vaccine against novel coronavirus or COVID-19- the thing everyone is eagerly waiting for. More than 200 COVID-19 vaccines are being developed across the world with dozens of companies. From startups to big pharmas, all are racing to complete clinical trials and develop a safe inoculation so that life could begin to return back to normal. Also Read - PM Modi Concludes 3-City Vaccine Tour: Highlights From His Visit to Key COVID Facilities

Earlier this month, AstraZeneca, Pfizer revealed promising results from their COVID-19 vaccine trial. Besides, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been found to be more than 95 per cent effective against deadly coronavirus in the second interim analysis of Phase 3 clinical trial data.

Now let's take a look at what exact stage of development are they in:

Covishield- Serum Institute of India: ‘Covishield’ is being developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca in collaboration with UK’s Oxford University. Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the vaccine candidate.

Earlier on Saturday, after meeting with PM Modi, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla disclosed that they will apply for emergency authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine in the next two weeks. Talking about the progress of the vaccine, SII CEO said, “We are in the process of submitting the data of our vaccine to the Drug Control of India. After it is reviewed it will be the decision if the Health Ministry to roll out doses in the first and second quarters.”

Responding to a question on the distribution of the vaccine, Poonawalla stressed that the SII’s priority is India and other COVAX countries.

Covaxin- Bharat Biotech: ‘Covaxin’ is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Phase-three of the human clinical trial of Covaxin is currently underway at AIIMS in Delhi with Dr MV Padma Srivastava, the chief of Neurosciences Centre at the premier institute, and three other volunteers receiving the first dose. Srivastava was the first one to receive the shot, which would be given to around 15,000 volunteers at the AIIMS over the next few days. The first dose of 0.5 ml intramuscular injection was given to four volunteers. They were under observation for two hours and will be monitored for the next few days, reports said.