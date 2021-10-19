New Delhi: COVID vaccine shots from American pharma company Johnson & Johnson, which were manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E in India, are stuck at the country’s apex vaccine testing laboratory in Himachal Pradesh due to pending data, a report by News18.com claimed.Also Read - Threat of Potential Third Wave Waning? Here's What Health Experts Say

As per the report, over 35 lakh vaccine doses, which arrived at the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli over a month ago, are lying at the laboratory due to confusion over the pending testing parameters that need to be submitted by Biological E. Also Read - Schools Reopening Update: Classes From Lower KG to Class 8 in Sikkim Resume as Covid Cases Fall

Speaking in details about the matter, a source told News 18 that a few tests are done to check the infectivity and potency of S protein. As per the updates, the Biological E hasn’t conducted those tests yet because they have to do it according to J&J’s standard operating procedure (SOP) which may require a different set of skills and technology transfer. Also Read - China's Inhalable Covid-19 Vaccine Likely to Boost Antibodies

The sources also added that the CDL is waiting for Biological E to submit the test results as the Indian lab will conduct tests based on the given references to verify the parameters claimed by the company.

While the Central Drugs Laboratory will run tests according to the procedures by India’s drug regulation agency, the Central Drugs and Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Biological E is said to be following the SOP given by J&J.

The development comes as PM Modi had during Quad summit last month promised to export 80 lakh doses of the vaccine to the US by October. The report claimed that there is no clarity yet whether the vaccine doses which are undergoing testing at CDL will be used for the vaccination drive in India or for exports.