New Delhi: India reported first case of new COVID variant ‘XE’ in Mumbai, officials confirmed on Wednesday. According to the Maharashtra health department, the XE variant was found in the 50-year-old woman, a South African national, who came to Mumbai on February 10 and was tested on February 27 for COVID-19 with her test returning a positive result.Also Read - Maharashtra Further Relaxes COVID Curbs, Withdraws Vaccine Requirement For College Students
Meanwhile, health experts sought to downplay apprehensions centered around COVID variant XE and said despite being around since January, the strain has not propelled a surge in cases like Omicron, but advised strict adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.
New COVID Variant XE: What do we know so far
- XE coronavirus variant is a recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2, the sub-lineages of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. In addition to those, it has three other mutations which were not there in Omicron or BA.1 or BA.2. That is why it is called XE.
- COVID variant XE is deemed more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. XE shows evidence of community transmission within England, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA).
- The South Africa woman, who tested positive for the COVID variant XE, was asymptomatic and found to be RT-PCR negative on repeat testing.
- The condition of the patients found infected with the new strain of the virus was not serious, official said.
- “There is no information whether the clinical symptoms are worse, or whether its immune escape is more. Data is not available for the same,” Rakesh Mishra, Director of the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, Bengaluru, said.
- As per the WHO, BA.2, which is a subvariant of the Omicron strain, is the most dominant strain of the virus, being 86 per cent of all sequenced cases attributed to it.
- Senior epidemiologist Dr Raman Gangakhedekar, former head scientist of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said when a recombinant occurs, it tends to last for a lesser time.
- Recombinant events are chance events because two different types of viruses are in the body and they tend to develop a recombinant new virus, Gangakhedekar said.
- The WHO said in its latest update that the XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2) was first detected in the UK on January 19 and more than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since then.
- Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2. However, this finding requires further confirmation.