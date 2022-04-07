New Delhi: India reported first case of new COVID variant ‘XE’ in Mumbai, officials confirmed on Wednesday. According to the Maharashtra health department, the XE variant was found in the 50-year-old woman, a South African national, who came to Mumbai on February 10 and was tested on February 27 for COVID-19 with her test returning a positive result.Also Read - Maharashtra Further Relaxes COVID Curbs, Withdraws Vaccine Requirement For College Students

Meanwhile, health experts sought to downplay apprehensions centered around COVID variant XE and said despite being around since January, the strain has not propelled a surge in cases like Omicron, but advised strict adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

New COVID Variant XE: What do we know so far