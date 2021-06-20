New Delhi: The explosion in Covid-19 cases in India during the second wave of the pandemic has been largely attributed to the mutated strain of Coronavirus known as B.1.617.2 variant. As the second wave shows signs of receding across the country, concern over a mutated version of B.1.617.2 strain has emerged. According to AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria, delta strain is currently undergoing mutation called K417N and could become a “variant of concern” if left unchecked. The Delta strain, meanwhile, is known to be driving the third wave in the UK. Also Read - AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Says COVID Third Wave Inevitable, Could Hit India in 6 to 8 Weeks

Further, Guleria cautioned that Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed at all cost or India can once again see a spike in cases. As many states unlock, Guleria emphasized strict surveillance on any spike in the Covid cases.

“Delta plus is a variant which is of same lineage as Delta variant, with a slight change as there is one more mutation found, which could be a cause of concern because this mutation, the K417N, is something which may change the virus to some extent as far as its infectivity is concerned… What we need to do is observe. Currently, the WHO has said that this is a variant of interest but it could become a variant of concern because currently the number of cases is less. Will this Delta plus again become the dominant variant that is something that we need to observe over the next few weeks,” Guleria told NDTV in an interview.

Covid-19 Waves to Depend on 2 Important Factors

Meanwhile, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Medicine at AIIMS said that Covid-19 waves will depend on two factors: 1st is virus-related and 2nd is human-related. Professor Neeraj Nischal explained that the first factor relating to mutation of virus can’t be controlled. However, the second factor dealing with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is very crucial and can stop the upcoming waves.

“COVID19 waves will depend on 2 important factors, one is virus-related & 2nd human-related factors. Mutation of virus is beyond our control. Through COVID appropriate behaviour one can stop these waves,” Neeraj Nischal said.

“Vaccination will help in preventing you from getting an infection even if u get infected then it will ensure that you don’t get a severe form of the disease,” he added.

3rd Wave of Covid-19 Inevitable in India

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned that the third wave of Coronavirus is “inevitable” and could hit the country in the next six to eight weeks. Dr Guleria said, “Third wave is inevitable and it could hit the country within the next six to eight weeks… maybe a little longer”.

“It all depends on how we go ahead in terms of Covid-appropriate behaviour and preventing crowds,” he told NDTV.