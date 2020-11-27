New Delhi: The total coronavirus caseload in India crossed the 93-lakh mark on Friday as 43,082 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data. Also Read - India's Coronvirus Caseload Surges to 92.66 Lakh With Over 44,000 New Cases in Past 24 Hrs

While the tally mounted to 93,09,787, as many as 87,18,517 people have recuperated from the virus so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.64 per cent on Friday. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Active Caseload Remained Under 10 Lakh for 10th Day in a Row

The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 1,35,715 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 492 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also Read - Grim Milestone: Maharashtra's COVID Caseload Surpasses 5-lakh Mark With Highest Single-day Spike of 12822 Infections

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

There are 4,55,555 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 13,70,62,749 samples have been tested so far till November 26 with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)