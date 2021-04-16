New Delhi: With the second wave of coronavirus in India and sudden spike in daily infections, the demand for remdesivir injections, hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and plasma donors has increased massively once again.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, is manufactured by a handful of companies under brand names like Cipremi (Cipla), Covifar (Hetero), Desrem (Mylon), Remdac (Zydus), Redyx (Dr. Reddy’s). Also Read - No Shortage Of Beds In Delhi, Don't Insist On Specific Hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Friday, the government said is taking all steps to accelerate the production of remdesivir injections and ensure its availability in the country. Also Read - Remdesivir Only for Hospitalised Patients On Oxygen; Not To Be Used in Home Setting, Says Govt

It is being reported recently that remdesivir injections are being sold on the black market due to the high demand. Enforcement authorities of states and central government have been directed by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to take immediate action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of remdesivir. Also Read - Centre Prohibits Export of Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir till COVID-19 Situation in Country Improves

Just like last year, several states which have been badly hit due to the pandemic are reporting a shortage of beds for COVID patients. Meanwhile, the state governments have also amped up its hospital bed capacity by declaring specific big hospitals as dedicated COVID centres, adding more beds and by opening makeshift COVID facilities.

To help people who are finding it difficult to get a hospital bed or any other COVID patient facing a difficulty, social media platforms are being flooded with information about resources.

Here’s a list of websites and helpline numbers that have information about hospital beds, remdesivir, etc.

Dr Reddys has launched a website to track the availability of Remdesivir injection in real-time. Dr. Reddys website – Readytofightcovid.in and helpline number – 1800-266-708

Cipla is currently giving remedesivir injections directly to the hospital where a patient has been admitted in order to avoid the black marketing of the medicines. Cipla websites – www.cipla.com , email at – info.availability@cipla.com, helpline no. – 8657311088

Delhi government's website to keep track of beds – https://delhifightscorona.in/

Blog of consolidated information on empty hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, information on plasma etc. – https://blog.indianhelpline.com/2021/04/15/india-fights-covid/

https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/beds.html

Hetero – website www.heterohealthcare.com , helpline no. – 04040473535

, helpline no. – 04040473535 Website specifically for Bengaluru with information about COVID resources – https://covidhelplinebangalore.com/

Website specifically for Ranchi with information about COVID resources – https://localsay.in/beds —

— For patients with mild systems, some hospitals are giving nursing facilities and online appointments with doctors – email at appointment@nanvatihospital.org . This website is specific to Mumbai – https://www.nanavatihospital.org/

Here’s a list of websites that have information on how and where plasma can be donated to users:

Some platforms also connect doctors to plasma donors and those in need of plasma.

You can find consolidated resources for plasma at – covidplasma.online/

https://dhoondh.com

http://needplasma.in/

Instagram, Telegram and Twitter pages working towards consolidating information on resources: