New Delhi: With the second wave of coronavirus in India and sudden spike in daily infections, the demand for remdesivir injections, hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and plasma donors has increased massively once again.
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, is manufactured by a handful of companies under brand names like Cipremi (Cipla), Covifar (Hetero), Desrem (Mylon), Remdac (Zydus), Redyx (Dr. Reddy’s). Also Read - No Shortage Of Beds In Delhi, Don't Insist On Specific Hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal
On Friday, the government said is taking all steps to accelerate the production of remdesivir injections and ensure its availability in the country. Also Read - Remdesivir Only for Hospitalised Patients On Oxygen; Not To Be Used in Home Setting, Says Govt
It is being reported recently that remdesivir injections are being sold on the black market due to the high demand. Enforcement authorities of states and central government have been directed by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to take immediate action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of remdesivir. Also Read - Centre Prohibits Export of Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir till COVID-19 Situation in Country Improves
Just like last year, several states which have been badly hit due to the pandemic are reporting a shortage of beds for COVID patients. Meanwhile, the state governments have also amped up its hospital bed capacity by declaring specific big hospitals as dedicated COVID centres, adding more beds and by opening makeshift COVID facilities.
To help people who are finding it difficult to get a hospital bed or any other COVID patient facing a difficulty, social media platforms are being flooded with information about resources.
Here’s a list of websites and helpline numbers that have information about hospital beds, remdesivir, etc.
Here’s a list of websites that have information on how and where plasma can be donated to users:
Some platforms also connect doctors to plasma donors and those in need of plasma.
Instagram, Telegram and Twitter pages working towards consolidating information on resources: