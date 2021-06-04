New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved two home-based Rapid Antigen Test kits that can be used only by symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases. One of the kits called CoviSelf has been manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, Pune while the other one is PanBio COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device which has been developed by Chicago-based Abbott Rapid Diagnostics. The latter’s provisional approval has been accorded till July 5, 2021. Also Read - Saline-Gargle RT-PCR Test Approved by ICMR: No Swab Collection, Simple & Fast | All You Need to Know

Meanwhile, Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, Pune, has also begun shipping of its Covid-19 self-test kits that will be made available on Flipkart and at pharmacies. The covid-19 results with the help of this kit can be obtained in 15 minutes.

Thank you all for your patience. We are happy to roll out the first 1 million self-tests today. In next 2-3 days, it should reach at pharmacies near you and you can also buy them on @Flipkart. Authorized selling points available at https://t.co/FR8hrEa24I pic.twitter.com/xf2xZmuDWK — Mylab Discovery Solutions (@MylabSolutions) June 3, 2021

All you need to know about Covid-19 self-test kits:

“Indiscriminate testing is not advised. Home testing should be conducted as per the procedure described by the manufacturer in the user manual. Home testing by RAT is advised only in symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases,” the ICMR said. All positive individuals are advised to follow home isolation and care as per the ICMR and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) protocols. The symptomatic individuals who test negative by RAT should get themselves immediately tested by RTPCR. This is especially important as the RATs are likely to miss few positive cases presenting with a low viral load. All RAT negative symptomatic individuals may be treated as suspect COVID-19 cases and are advised to follow the ICMR/MoH&FW home isolation protocol while awaiting the RTPCR test result, it said. All results may be interpreted as per the protocols laid down by the manufacturer in the user manual. Manufacturer’s instructions must be strictly followed for disposal of the test kit, swab, and other materials.

(With IANS inputs)