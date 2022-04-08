New Delhi: Hours after the Central government allowed booster doses for all above 18 years of age from April 10, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said Covishield booster will cost Rs 600 plus taxes (same as before) and Covovax, once approved as a booster, will be available for Rs 900 with taxes.Also Read - Precaution Doses to be Available For All Above 18 at Private Vaccination Centres From April 10

“Covishield is approved as a booster dose and Covovax will eventually be approved as a booster as well,” Adar Poonawalla was quoted as saying by NDTV. Also Read - Shanghai Becomes New Covid Epicentre With Record Cases For 6th Consecutive Day

Calling the decision of the Centre ‘crucial and timely’, Adar Poonawalla said people who wished to travel were finding it difficult to do so as many countries have imposed restrictions on those who have not taken a booster dose. Also Read - Amid XE COVID Variant Scare, Is India Making A Mistake by Lifting COVID Curbs? Experts Explain

Giving details, Adar Poonawala said the Serum Institute will offer large discounts to hospitals and distributors who like to offer booster doses.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10.

The ministry also added that people above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose.

“It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres,” the ministry said.

“Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at private vaccination centres. All 18+ who have completed nine months after administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

The health ministry said till now, about 96 per cent of all those above the age of 15 years in the country have received at least one COVID vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both doses.

The ministry also added that more than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. “Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have also received the first dose,” the ministry said.