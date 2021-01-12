Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Updates: At this time when the country is preparing for the vaccine drive from January 16, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that his company will produce 70-80 million doses every month and the massive planning is underway to see how many will be given to India and other foreign countries. Also Read - Covishield Vaccine Arrives in Delhi, 56.5 Lakh Doses to be Flown to 13 Cities Across India

"We make 70-80 million doses every month. Planning is underway to see how many will be given to India and foreign countries. Health Ministry has made logistics plans. We also have partnership with private players for trucks, vans and cold storage," he said.

Saying that a number of countries have asked for the coronavirus vaccine, he said Serum Institute will try to supply to Africa, South America as well.

“A lot of countries have been writing to India and PMO for vaccines to be supplied from Serum Institute to their countries. We’re trying to keep everyone happy. We’ve to take care of our population and nation as well. We’re trying to supply vaccine to Africa, South America. So we’re doing a little bit everywhere,” Poonawalla added.

Calling the coronavirus pandemic a critical time, he said that the main challenge is to bring the vaccine to everyone in the country and it is the challenge for 2021.

“This is a historical moment that vaccine is being dispatched from our factory. Our main challenge is to bring it to everyone in the country. It is our challenge for 2021, let’s see how it happens,” he said.

Earlier, he had capped a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 mn doses only to the Central government on request. Now Serum Institute is planning to sell it at Rs 1000 in private markets.

“To the government of India, we’ll still maintain a very reasonable price but it will be a little bit more than Rs 200 which is our cost price. So we decided not to make any profit, we wanted to support the nation and the Centre for the first 100 million doses,” Poonawalla added.

Earlier in the day, the first consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Delhi from Pune, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide drive against the coronavirus.

A SpiceJet flight carrying the vaccines landed at the Delhi airport around 10 am. It had left for the national capital around 8 am, three hours after three trucks with the maiden consignment of the vaccines rolled out of the Serum Institute of India (SII) facility, 15 km from the Pune airport.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday.