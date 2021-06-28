New Delhi: As Europe is planning to reopen for travelers after more than a year of COVID-induced restrictions, there’s a bit of not-so-good news for Indian travelers vaccinated with the Covishield, as they may not be eligible for the European Union’s “Green Pass”. And, this is because Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, is not yet recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), an agency of the European Union responsible for the evaluation and supervision of medicinal products. Also Read - ICAI CA Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Postponement, More Exam Centres Today

As per a report by The Economic Times, even though the digital 'vaccine passport' recognizes the Vaxzevria version of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is produced in the UK and Europe, and is approved by the EMA, Covishield, is yet to get recognized by the EMA.

So far, the EMA has approved only four Covid-19 vaccines so far: Comirnaty (BioNTech-Pfizer), Moderna, Vaxzevria (Oxford-AstraZeneca) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). EU member states that issue the Green Pass must accept these four vaccines, but are free to accept others as well.

What is a Green pass?

The European Union (EU) is set to produce its own version of the “green pass” starting on July 1. The “green pass” is a digital proof that the holder is not infected by the coronavirus. The digital green pass will help enable the continent’s safe opening “while preserving the sacrifices done so far”.

The Digital Green Pass includes information on vaccination, test results and statements of recovery and will fully respect data protection, security and privacy. Earlier in March, European Commission’s Vice President Margaritis Schinas said, “The aim would be to set a common direction towards Europe’s safe opening.” Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter that the Digital Green Pass “should facilitate Europeans’ lives” and “gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad — for work or tourism”.