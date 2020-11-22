New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government’s first-of-its-kind ‘cow cabinet’ of ‘gau cabinet’ will hold its first meeting on Sunday to discuss the introduction of a cow cess for promotion and conservation of cows. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would chair the meeting virtually and will be held at 12 pm on the occasion of ‘Gopashtami’ at the Cow Sanctuary set up in Agar-Malwa district. Also Read - Fresh Wave of COVID-19 in India: Night Curfew Imposed in 3 States, PM Modi Reviews Vaccine Strategy | Key Points

The cabinet will be headed by CM Chouhan himself, and it will also include Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Forest Minister Vijay Shah, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Minister for Animal Husbandry Prem Singh Patel. Also Read - No Lockdown, Night Curfew Imposed in Madhya Pradesh From Saturday; Essential Services Allowed

The cabinet is formed with the aim of promoting and protecting the cow and brings together ministries of Animal Husbandry, Panchayat and Rural Development, Forest, Revenue, Home and Agriculture. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: Total Shutdown Likely to be Imposed in These Cities | CM Chouhan to Take Final Call Soon

In an earlier statement, CM Chouhan said, “An action plan will be implemented for increasing the use of cow dung cakes (`kanda’). The making and marketing of Gau-Kasht (cow-wood) is being encouraged at present, similarly efforts will be made to market other products made from cow milk.”

As the cabinet is formed for the conservation of cows and its progeny, the objective of the first meeting will be to provide adequate funds for the maintenance of the 1,200 odd gaushalas in the state and also to facilitate the smooth construction of at least another 2,400 gaushalas, said an Indian Express report.

An official release from the state government stated, “With this (cow cess), the government will be able to get sufficient amount for cow rearing and everyone will participate in this ‘sacred work’. A decision based on a proposal prepared by the finance department and animal husbandry based on the experiences in other states will be taken soon.”

As per reports, a similar proposal was also considered by the former Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state in 2019.