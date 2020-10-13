New Delhi: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria has claimed that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation affecting humans while using mobile phones and it has been proven scientifically. Also Read - No Garba Due to Coronavirus, Gujarat Government Issues SOPs For Navratri 2020

He made the remarks after unveiled a 'chip' made of cow dung. The "chip", named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala. Set up in 2019, the RKA aimed at the conservation, protection, and development of cows and their progeny.

"Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation… It is scientifically proven…This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases", he stated at the launch of a nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan'.

He also urged people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, stating that the campaign launched by the RKA will also boost the ”Make in India” concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ”swadeshi movement”.

The Aayog, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage the use of cow dung-based products during festivals.