Cow slaughter: Gujarat court sentences 3 men to life imprisonment, says cows could face extinction if accused go unpunished

A Kalol court in Gujarat sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment for cow slaughter, citing Hindu scriptures including Manusmriti and Vedas. The court said cows could become extinct if those responsible were not punished.

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Cow slaughter: Gujarat court sentences 3 men to life imprisonment, says cows could face extinction if accused go unpunished | Image: X

Cow Slaughter Case: A Kalol court in Gandhinagar district has delivered a major judgment, sentencing three men to rigorous life imprisonment for cow slaughter. While delivering the judgment, the court cited the Manu Smriti and other epics, observing that cows, which have a special place in Hindu religion, could become extinct if the accused were not punished in accordance with the law.

Court Cites Religious Scriptures During Judgment

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge, BR Rajput, heard the proceedings and delivered the judgment. The 76-page judgment cited religious documents like Manusmriti, Vedas and other Hindu scriptures in order to explain the religious importance of the animal. The judgment published online on Thursday.

“The accused, despite being aware of their actions, mercilessly slaughtered cows, regarded as mothers, cutting off the mouths, stomachs, legs and hides of the cows, and extracting 277 kg of beef for sale. If those who have acted with such extreme cruelty by cutting up the cows’ body parts are not punished as prescribed by law, Gau Mata will eventually become extinct from the earth. It is therefore necessary to sentence the accused in accordance with the law,” the judge said.

The court observed that the Manu Smriti treated the cow as a pillar of religious duty rather than just an animal. According to Sage Manu, protecting cattle is a key responsibility of the Vaishya class.

“According to Hindu religious scriptures, the Manusmriti regards the cow and cattle not merely as animals but as a pillar of religion. Sage Manu entrusted the primary responsibility for protecting cattle and tending to them to the Vaishya class. Similarly, a cow and a bull hold special significance in Arsha Vivaha, a traditional form of Vedic marriage,” the judge said.

Referring to Hindu scriptures, the court said Kamadhenu emerged from drops of divine nectar that fell to earth through Brahma’s penance. It regarded as the mother of all cattle.

“According to the Vedas and Hindu religious scriptures, the divine cow Surabhi, also known as Kamadhenu, emerged from drops of divine nectar that fell to the earth through Brahma’s penance. She is regarded as the mother of all cattle on earth. Similarly, the Rigveda describes the cow as ‘Adhanya’, meaning that she should never be slaughtered or killed.”

Accused Sentenced To Lifer

The court slapped three accused to rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs lakh under Section 8(2) of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954. The accused also sentenced to 10 years of jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each under Section 8(4). The sentences will run concurrently.

The convicts – Vasim, Mohammad Rafiq, Asfak alias Salman, they all hails from Ahmedabad. The court acquitted two other accused in the same case, while another died during the trial. The two were acquitted in lack of evidence.

Gujarat Deputy CM Welcomed The Verdict

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi welcomed the judgement, saying that the state’s law will not spare those who commit cow slaughter.

“This verdict under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act is a clear message that the law will never spare those who commit cow slaughter in Gujarat. Protecting the cow mother is Gujarat’s unwavering resolve,” Sanghavi wrote on X.

Gujarat Animal Preservation Act

It is to be noted that the state amended the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954, in 2011, under the leadership of then chief minister Narendra Modi. The state imposed a complete ban on cow slaughter and the sale and purchase of beef. The state made the law stricter in 2017, when Gujarat emerged as the first state to make cow slaughter punishable with life imprisonment.