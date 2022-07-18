Raipur: Chhattisgarh government has decided to purchase cow urine at a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre from local festival ‘Hareli’ on July 28 as part of the flagship scheme ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’, which also entails procurement of cow dung. It was rolled out two years ago with the aim of providing income to cattle-rearers, organic farmers and also strengthening the rural economy.Also Read - Chhattisgarh: 4 Men Gang-Rape Minor Girl; Panchayat Tries to Hush Up Case With Rs 1 Lakh Compensation

“In the first phase, cow urine procurement will be done in two independent ‘gauthans’ (livestock shelter) in each district. The gauthan management committee will be entitled to fix rates of cow urine on local level. However, the agriculture development and farmers welfare department has proposed a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre,” an official from the government told PTI. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Schools To Go 'Bagless' On This Day Of The Week Soon

“Gaudhan Nyay Mission director Ayyaz Tamboli has directed district collectors to make necessary arrangements before the launch on Hareli festival, which is associated with agriculture and the environment,” he added. Also Read - Serious Questions Raised On Passenger Safety Following Series Of Malfunctions On Various Airlines

“Collectors will be responsible to identify two independent gauthans and select the self-help women’s (SHG) group for execution of the scheme along with providing training to the members. The procured cow urine will be used to make pest control products and natural liquid fertilizer,” the official informed.

Chhattisgarh had launched the ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ on Hareli festival in July 2020, under which cow dung is being procured at Rs 2 per kilogram at gauthans to prepare vermicompost.

In the last two years, the state government has procured cow dung worth over Rs 150 crore, and SHGs have produced over 20 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost, and super plus compost, for which they have received Rs 143 crore, officials told PTI.