Chennai: Union Health Minister Ashwini Choubey today said that medicines to cure cancer are prepared using cow urines and the Ministry of AYUSH is also working on it currently.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Choubey, when asked about the exclusion of cancer treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister Jana Arogya Yojana (JAY), told the reporters that at present the Centre is providing three types of cancer treatment under a different scheme, and was now studying the proposal to include the deadly disease under JAY.

Choubey was present at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore to inaugurate the campaign ‘War Against Cancer’.

He said that the health ministry would work towards making the country free from non-communicable disease by 2030 as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that already more than 50 lakh have benefited and four crore golden cards issued, with 16,000 empanelled hospitals across the nation.

Choubey said that the ministry has taken up the upgradation work of 75 medical colleges of Tamil Nadu.

In the first phase, Salem Medical College was being upgraded at a cost of Rs. 100 crore, Madurai in the second phase with Rs. 125 crore and Thanjavur Medical College in the third phase with Rs. 240 crore.