Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, Accused Of Inciting Riots In Haryana’s Nuh, Detained

New Delhi: Cow vigilante Monu Manesar was detained by Haryana Police on Tuesday. The Haryana Police will reportedly hand him over to the Rajasthan Police. Manu Manesar was in news recently when his name cropped up in the recent Nuh violence as well. The clashes that erupted in Nuh during a religious procession were ignited by rumours surrounding the attendance of a Bajrang Dal leader, Monu Manesar, who is wanted over his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year.

His name is also associated in cases related to the killings of three Muslim men and reportedly a prominent Bajrang Dal leader as well as a member of Haryana’s Gurugram administration’s special cow protection team of task force. Monu Manesar had allegedly posted a video a few days ago, claiming he would attend the Nuh religious procession and appealing to his supporters to come out in large numbers. He was later reportedly warned on social media to stay away.

Monu Manesar, 30, has evaded the police since he was charged for the kidnapping and murder of two Muslim men found dead in a burnt car in February in Bhiwani.

The charred bodies of cattle traders Junaid and Nasir were found in a burnt car in Bhiwani. Their families in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur alleged they were beaten and killed by members of the Bajrang Dal; the group denies any involvement in the crime.

Haryana CM meets family members of youth killed in Nuh violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday met the family of a man who was killed in violence in the State’s Nuh district on July 31. The chief minister arrived at the residence of the deceased youth Abhishek, this morning.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked in which 6 people, including two Home Guards were killed and around 20 policemen injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Monu made headlines in 2019 when he was shot at while chasing alleged cow smugglers. He was also a member of a district cow protection task force set up by the Haryana government after a cow protection law was enacted in 2015.

