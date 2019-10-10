Gurugram: In a shocking incident, an activist of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal, was shot at by cattle smugglers in a dramatic chase in Haryana’s Gurugram in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The injured person has been identified as Mohit alias Monu, a resident of Manesar, who is a part of Haryana government’s Task Force to stop cattle smuggling. Mohit, who was in a critical condition after being shot at, has been admitted to a hospital where he is out of danger now.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday. We were informed that a few cow smugglers were carrying cattle in their van and some cow vigilantes followed the van and informed the police about the same. Police also followed the smugglers’ van. On the way, the smugglers started throwing the cattle from the van in order to stop the police and vigilantes,” said Rajeev Deshwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime), Gurugram.

DCP (crime), Gurugram Rajiv Deshwal on cow vigilante shot: At last they fired bullets which hit a member of a cow vigilante org. He was immediately admitted to a hospital. 5 of the 6 smugglers identified. Vehicle of smugglers has been recovered, search for smugglers is underway. https://t.co/92jlzaPdky — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

A video of the encounter which is going viral on social media, shows the high-speed chase where the vehicle in front skips checkpoints and speeds through the main roads. The smugglers first start throwing cows off the speeding vehicle but the Gau Rakshaks still continue chasing them. The miscreants then fire shots at the volunteers and escape the scene.

DCP Deshwal said that out of the 6 cow smugglers, 5 have been identified and search for them is underway. The truck also has been recovered from Haryana’s Mewat, nearly 60 km away.

Incidents of violence involving ‘gau rakshaks’ and alleged cattle smugglers have been on the rise since the results of the general election earlier this year.

Just last month, a member of a gau raksha samiti was shot dead allegedly by cow smugglers while he was following their vehicle in Haryana’s Palwal. Gopal was allegedly attacked and killed while chasing a vehicle allegedly loaded with stolen cows.