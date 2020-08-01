New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Haryana’s Gurugram, a youth was brutally assaulted by a group of so-called ‘cow vigilantes’ over suspicions that he was transporting cow meet or beef in his pickup truck, on Friday. Also Read - Cow Vigilante Shot At By Cow Smugglers In a Dramatic Chase in Gurugram

The incident took place at around 9 AM at Sector 4-5 Chowk of the ‘Millenium City’, which is located just next doors to the national capital Delhi. The youth, identified as Lukman, was flagged down by dozens of men, who then proceeded to drag him out of his vehicle and beat him up brutally on the middle of a busy road, with several passers-by, as well as the police, just standing and watching. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: 3 Thrashed by Cow Vigilantes Over Rumours of Carrying Beef in Seoni, Case Registered

In videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, the assailants can also be seen beating Lukman with a hammer. Also Read - I Only Spoke The Truth: Naseeruddin Shah Defends His Statement on Intolerance, Cow Vigilantism

Later, they pushed him back into the pickup truck and drove it to Badshahpur village in Sohna. A police team, which had given the assailants a chase, finally managed to rescue the youth but not before he was thrashed one more time.

Not content with beating up Lukman, the ‘cow vigilantes’ attacked the police as well, damaging their vehicle and finally fleeing.

Lukman was finally taken to a hospital where his condition is reported to be ‘stable’. A police case has been registered against ‘unidentified individuals’, even though their faces are clearly visible in the videos.

No arrest has been made thus far in connection with the case. The meat, meanwhile, has been sent to a forensic lab for examination.