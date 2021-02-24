New Delhi: The Centre is planning to launch Co-WIN 2.0, which will drive the next phase of Coronavirus vaccination in the country, in the upcoming few days. Notably, the Co-WIN app is an online platform for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery in the country. Beneficiaries for the next phase of vaccination are people above the age of 60 years and those above the age of 45 years with comorbidities. People who qualify the above-mentioned criteria will be able to self-register on the app, reported News18. Also Read - Co-WIN App: Govt Says Aadhaar Card Details Not Mandatory For Registration on Vaccine Portal

"The process will be demand-based and there will be multiple channels for beneficiaries to register such as CoWin 2.0 app, Aarogya Setu and Common Service Centres," CNN-News18 quoted government sources as saying. "Beneficiaries above the age of 45 will have to upload and provide a certificate from a doctor to prove they have a specific comorbidity," they added.

Beneficiaries above 45 and with specific comorbidity will have to produce a certificate from a doctor proving their disease. They can choose the date and location of the vaccination center. They can either opt for public-run or private-run centers.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today announced that the second phase of coronavirus vaccination will begin in the country from March 1, 2021. In this phase, people with an age over 60 years and those above the age of 45 years with comorbidities will be given the COVID-19 vaccine free-of-cost at 10,000 government hospitals. “Those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals,” Javadekar said at a press briefing. The guidelines for the next phase of Coronavirus vaccination will be announced soon.

More than 65.2 lakh healthcare and frontline workers received coronavirus vaccine shots in the first phase of the vaccination drive.